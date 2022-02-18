Chelsea-Crystal Palace Preview

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea must be “realistic” regarding their aims for the remainder of the season as they prepare to return to Premier League action.

The Blues travel to London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, a week on from winning the Club World Cup with victory over Palmeiras in the final.

Chelsea have an EFL Cup final with Liverpool to come next week, as well as a Champions League last-16 tie with Lille, and they are also through to round five of the FA Cup.

A quadruple is still on for Tuchel’s side, but the German is more concerned about finishing in the top four of the Premier League, rather than catching leaders Manchester City.

“Sixteen points (behind City) sounds too much and is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves,” Tuchel said. “But it’s the reality and a realistic approach is also necessary. We should not get confused in thinking about winning the Premier League. We have to realise that we are in a race for the top four right now, which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general.

“Of course you can do stuff within the season to try to improve and this is what we do but right now the focus has to be on a realistic approach that we are in a race for top four.”

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in their most recent Premier League game nearly a month ago to snap a four-game winless run in the competition.

Palace have gone five matches without a top-flight victory, meanwhile, but they still have a nine-point gap on the relegation zone.

“I’m not worried,” said Palace boss Patrick Vieira. “That’s not to do with over-confidence. We know we need to turn draws into wins.

“When you look at the way we play, the number of chances we create, we should score more goals to win games and have more points. I think the maturity we need to have as a team to manage those periods in the game is much better. We’re in a better place today than we were a few months ago.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Michael Olise

With Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher unable to feature against his parent club, Palace need other attacking players to step up in his absence. Olise appears to be the biggest threat to the Blues on current form, the winger having been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

Chelsea – Hakim Ziyech

Like Palace, Chelsea are also without a key midfield player as Mason Mount has been ruled out of this game with a foot injury. Ziyech is enjoying a run in the side and has scored in his last two Premier League outings, equalling his tally from his previous 31 appearances for the Blues in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– None of the last 21 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have finished level, with the Eagles winning four to Chelsea’s 17 in that time.

– After losing back-to-back league games against Palace in April/October 2017, Chelsea have won each of their last eight against the Eagles in the competition.

– Chelsea have won 76 per cent of their Premier League games against Palace (19/25) – with a minimum of 20 meetings, it’s the highest win rate one side has against another in the competition’s history.

– Palace have won just one of their last 16 Premier League London derby matches (D8 L7), beating Spurs 3-0 at Selhurst Park earlier this season.

– Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham in December ended a run of seven consecutive Premier League away wins in London derbies. The Blues have not lost consecutive such matches on the road since December 2017 – against Palace and West Ham.