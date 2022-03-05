BURNLEY, England (AP)Chelsea scored four goals in a 21-minute burst at the start of the second half in a 4-0 win at Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kai Havertz had two of the goals along with one each from Reece James and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea put aside the off-field turmoil sparked by its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale this week.

Burnley could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a win, and had the better of the chances in the first half, only to be ripped apart in the second half – starting with conceding three goals in seven minutes from the 48th.

James, playing his first league match in 2022, twisted and turned to create space in the penalty area before firing a low shot into the far corner.

Havertz, preferred up front to Romelu Lukaku, headed in Pulisic’s cross in the 53rd then bundled in a cross from James two minutes later.

A shellshocked Burnley conceded a fourth, in the 69th, when a cross from the left was diverted into the path of Pulisic, who was standing right in front of goal. The American had the simple task of converting the loose ball into the corner.

Chelsea consolidated third place, moving six points ahead of Manchester United in fourth.

Burnley stayed in third-to-last place.

