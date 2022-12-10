CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Lu’Cye Patterson had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42.2 seconds left in overtime, and Charlotte beat Detroit Mercy 82-80 on Saturday despite a history-making game for the Titans’ Antoine Davis.

Davis scored a season-high 36 points, tying his school record of 10 3-pointers, and becoming the 11th player in Division I history to score 3,000 points. He is at 3,001, seven away from joining the top 10. He shot 12 of 27 from the field, including 10 of 17 from the arc. He has 476 career 3-pointers, 33 from the NCAA record.

Patterson also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (8-2). Igor Milicic Jr. added 20 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and also had 11 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (5-6) got 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Gerald Liddell. Damezi Anderson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy.

—

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.