Chapman lifts Kansas City past Spurgeon College 111-44

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Jack Chapman had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Kansas City rolled past Spurgeon College 111-44 on Monday night.

Anderson Kopp added 22 points for the Roos.

Chapman hit 12 of 16 shots. Kopp also had seven assists and six steals.

Evan Gilyard II had 11 points for Kansas City (11-8). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 11 points.

Jamie Juncal had 10 points for the Knights. Jackson Mohn added 3 points, two assists and one rebound.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com