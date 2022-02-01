Chandler, Nkamhoua lead No. 22 Tennessee past Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and No. 22 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 90-80 Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left in the game. That’s when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee’s lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play.

Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points and Santiago Vescovi added 13.

Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points. Quentin Jackson added 14, Henry Coleman had 12 and Tyreece Radford 11.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Struggling with what is now a five-game skid, the Aggies need to stop the bleeding. … Their only loss at home this season has been to Kentucky. … Duke transfer Henry Coleman III is averaging 14.6 points and shooting 66% in SEC games.

Tennessee: Vols freshman Kennedy Chandler is one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, signifying the top point guard in the country. He is the only freshman among the 10. … After falling to Texas Tech and the University of Texas this season, Tennessee finally beat a team from the Lone Star state. … The last two weeks of February will be tough for the Vols. They have home games with No. 5 Kentucky (Feb. 15) and No. 1 Auburn (Feb. 26).

NEXT UP

Texas A&M: The Aggies have a home game against Missouri on Saturday. The teams met in Columbia earlier this season and A&M came away with a 67-64 victory.

Tennessee: The Vols have a rematch on the road with South Carolina on Saturday. On Jan.11, Tennessee managed a 66-46 victory over the Gamecocks.

