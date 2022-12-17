EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee, the Canadian Football League team announced Saturday.

The Elks didn’t provide any other information about the shooting. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday.

”First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Elks said in a statement. ”Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.”

Saulsberry, who was from South Haven, Mississippi, played in eight games for Edmonton in 2022.

The 5-foot-8 player known for his speed was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference selection at West Alabama, where he led the team with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.

”Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold,” the Elks said. ”His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.”

