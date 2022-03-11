New York City FC coach Ronny Deila is looking forward to his side’s first home MLS game since winning the title last year when they host CF Montreal.

NYCFC won MLS Cup at the Portland Timbers and have not had the chance to play in front of their own fans since then.

Saturday’s return to Yankee Stadium is an exciting one for Deila then, even if the focus has already turned towards their next title.

“I’m very happy to be back in front of our fans we’ve been missing them for a long time,” he said. “We’ve played in many places so to come back to Yankee Stadium is a huge thing for us.

“It’s a new season so we are fighting for new ones [trophies]. It’s going to be a tough game. We are meeting a Champions League team that has been through the same as we are.

“We need to prepare very well and have a good performance, because if not, we will get nothing.

“At home, it’s important. In Yankee Stadium, we were strong; we lost one game in the last year and a draw or two.

“We want to improve our home stats. If you take every home game we had last year, including Red Bull Arena, it is possible to improve that from last year, but we need to start performing at once and get the points from the start.”

Yankee Stadium brings its challenges, as opposite number Wilfried Nancy said while paying tribute to NYCFC.

“They’re a good team,” the Montreal coach said. “They have been champions and it is not for nothing.

“The field of Yankee Stadium is small and narrow, which favours pressing. It won’t be easy, but we’re going to take up the challenge as usual.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City FC – Valentin Castellanos

NYCFC’s Yankee Stadium fans may have missed seeing their team play, but there is a great deal of familiarity about this team. Just as in their previous game at their home stadium, against Atlanta United in the 2021 regular season, Valentin Castellanos is their chief attacking threat.

CF Montreal – Romell Quioto

Quioto should be out to make amends against NYCFC, having been sent off just over an hour into the season-opening defeat to Orlando City. Montreal have started with two defeats and need one of their attacking stars to have a more positive impact.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New York City FC have lost only two of their 14 all-time MLS matches against CF Montreal (W8 D4), including going unbeaten in the last six at home (W3 D3). NYCFC’s 2.0 points per match against Montreal are their most against any team they have played more than six times in MLS.

– For the fifth time in the past six seasons, the reigning MLS champions have started winless in their first two games of the season. Atlanta United (D2 L1) in 2019 are the only defending champions since 2010 to open a title defense without a win in the first three matches of a season.

– Montreal have opened a season with consecutive losses for the first time since 2018. The only time Montreal have lost their first three matches of a season was in 2014 when they finished with a league-low 28 points.

– NYCFC return home after opening the season in Los Angeles and Vancouver. NYCFC have lost only one of their past 14 home matches (W10 D3, including playoffs) dating back to late June, allowing just seven goals in those games.

– Montreal have faced only 16 total shots in their first two matches of the season, only the Crew and Galaxy (14 each) have faced fewer. Four of those 16 shots have found the back of the net, however, with Montreal’s opponents’ conversion rate of 25.0 per cent the highest in MLS.