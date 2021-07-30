CF Montreal-Inter Miami CF Preview

Phil Neville believes Inter Miami CF has turned a corner after bringing an end to its losing run as it prepares to welcome CF Montreal to DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons had lost six games in a row, culminating in a thumping 5-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution, before drawing 1-1 with the Philadelphia Union last weekend.

Inter is now without a win in seven games since mid-May and at the bottom of the overall MLS standings, but Neville hopes the draw with Philadelphia can act as a turning point.

“It feels as if we’ve turned a corner,” Neville said. “I think there was a vacuum of negativity and bad results. I do feel as if the whole club has turned a corner in terms of thinking better, acting better, and realizing we’ve got a big, big road ahead. And also realizing that life doesn’t always deliver you success – we need to really work hard, fight and come together. The last month has taught everybody in the club that.”

Montreal is also seeking a return to winning ways on Saturday after losing to New York City FC and New England Revolution in its last two matches. The Canadian club has fallen to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and head coach Wilfried Nancy admits his side is still a work in progress.

“For me, they have to keep working and doing what they are doing,” he said. “The game’s going fast. I know that they know that. We’re going to work on that. Sometimes they have more time than they think in the final third to make the good decision.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Robbie Robinson

The 22-year-old forward scored Inter’s goal against Philadelphia, doubling his personal tally for 2021. He combined well with Gonzalo Higuain throughout and nearly had a second.

If Neville can get his other attackers to lift some of the weight off Higuain’s shoulders, Inter will have a far greater chance of dragging itself off the foot of the division.

CF Montreal – Mason Toye

Nancy could do with six-goal forward Toye finding his scoring boots again after going back-to-back matches without hitting the net.

Toye’s six goals have come from just 17 attempts, with that 35.3 percent conversion rate the third best of any MLS player with 10 shots or more, behind Ola Kamara (46.7) and Javier Hernandez (38.5).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– CF Montreal has won all three of its matches against Inter Miami, including a pair of victories already this season. Montreal has won four straight matches against a team just once in its MLS history, beating Florida’s other MLS team, Orlando City, in four straight games from August 2017 to March 2019.

– Miami has conceded at least once in 10 straight home matches, tied with FC Cincinnati for the longest active streak in MLS.

– Montreal has lost consecutive matches after a six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2) that began in late May. Seven of Montreal’s last eight losses, including last week’s defeat to New England, have come by one-goal margins.

– Robinson scored Inter Miami’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw with the Union, becoming the first Inter Miami player other than Higuain to score in MLS play since Brek Shea scored against Cincinnati on May 16.