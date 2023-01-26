CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Camren Hunter’s 24 points helped Central Arkansas defeat North Florida 88-85 in overtime on Thursday night.

Hunter had 12 rebounds and four steals for the Bears (7-15, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Eddy Kayouloud scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Vincent Reeves recorded 15 points and shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Ospreys (8-13, 3-6) were led by Carter Hendricksen, who recorded 32 points and 11 rebounds. Jose Placer added 14 points and two steals for North Florida. Jonathan Aybar put up nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.