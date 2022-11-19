DUBLIN, Ireland (AP)Camren Hunter had 28 points in Central Arkansas’ 90-85 victory over Rider on Saturday.

Hunter was 10 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 16 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had three steals. Masai Olowokere shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the way for the Broncs (1-3) with 30 points, four assists and three steals. Rider also got 13 points from Mervin James. Allen Powell also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.