FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Nighael Ceaser finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to guide Texas State to a 71-65 victory over UT Arlington on Saturday night.

Drue Drinnon scored 10 points for the Bobcats (6-4). Nate Martin had eight points and six boards.

Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (4-7) with 19 points and four assists. Shemar Wilson added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Walker scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.