FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Nighael Ceaser finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to guide Texas State to a 71-65 victory over UT Arlington on Saturday night.

Drue Drinnon scored 10 points for the Bobcats (6-4). Nate Martin had eight points and six boards.

Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (4-7) with 19 points and four assists. Shemar Wilson added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Walker scored 13.

