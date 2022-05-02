TORONTO (AP)Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th straight game, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Monday night.

Giancarlo Stanton singled off Yimi Garcia (0-2) to begin the New York ninth, ending a streak of four perfect innings by Blue Jays relievers. Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, but Josh Donaldson grounded out and Aaron Hicks struck out before Torres lined a single to center field.

Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched 1 1-3 innings for the win and Chad Green worked a perfect ninth for his first save in three chances. The Yankees won for the 12th time in 13 games and improved their MLB-leading record to 17-8.

The Blue Jays dropped to 9-3 in one-run games.

TWINS 2, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, and Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single that same inning to lift Minnesota to its 10th win in 11 games.

The Twins were shut out in two of Paddack’s first three starts this season but got just enough run support to win this time. Paddack (1-2) allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Hard-throwing rookie Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Tyler Wells allowed a run and four hits in five innings for Baltimore. Bryan Baker (1-1) allowed a leadoff single in the sixth to Byron Buxton, who went to second on a groundout and scored on Correa’s single.

Minnesota third baseman Jose Miranda made his big-league debut. Ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline, he went hitless in four at-bats.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Pena added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi and help Houston top Seattle.

Ryne Stanek got the last out of the seventh after Odorizzi (2-2) left the game. Odorizzi allowed four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his second straight win after dropping his first two decisions this season. Hector Neris and Rafael Montero pitched a scoreless inning each to complete the shutout.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Astros and moved manager Dusty Baker within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000.

Houston’s Jose Altuve went 0 for 3 with a walk in his return after sitting out since April 19 with a strained hamstring.

Marco Gonzales (1-3) took the loss for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford had a single in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

WHITE SOX 3, ANGELS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling Chicago past Los Angeles.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels star fanned against Liam Hendriks – who earned his fifth save – to end the game.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn’t start, a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Cease (3-1) threw 64 of 93 pitches for strikes and walked none. Taylor Ward got the only hit against him, a leadoff double in the fourth. Cease’s previous 11-strikeout performance came on Aug. 29, 2021, against the Chicago Cubs.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (1-1) took the loss.

BRAVES 5, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing and Atlanta cooled New York in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season.

Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried (3-2) settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt (3-2) as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year.

Kenley Jansen got three outs to remain perfect in seven save chances with his new team.

Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets (16-8), who played without manager Buck Showalter. He was suspended for one game about 20 minutes before the first pitch after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night.

Lopez, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday’s victory, received a three-game ban that starts whenever he returns to the active big league roster – unless he appeals.

CARDINALS 1, ROYALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over Kansas City.

Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke (0-2).

The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to Aug. 7, 2017. This game was a makeup from a rainout on April 13 – the I-70 interleague series continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City.

Matz (3-1) scattered four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. He walked none, hit a batter and struck out four. St. Louis relievers Kodi Whitley, Nick Wittgren and Giovanny Gallegos were equally sharp, each pitching an inning in the combined five-hitter. Gallegos gave up a two-out single in the ninth but picked up his fifth save in six chances.

MARLINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4

MIAMI (AP) – Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo Lopez as Arizona built a lead and held on to beat Miami.

David Peralta homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Daulton Varsho hit two doubles for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven. Arizona’s Jordan Luplow had two hits and two RBIs.

In a matchup of starters who entered with ERAs under one, Gallen (1-0) threw 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out six and hit two batters. Ian Kennedy pitched around a single and walk in the ninth for his second save.

Lopez’s string of 18 2/3 scoreless innings ended in the first on Peralta’s two-run homer. Varsho hit a leadoff double before Peralta sent Lopez’s first pitch over the wall in right. The Diamondbacks chased Lopez (3-1) after two-out RBI singles by Luplow and Peralta in the fifth that made it 4-0.

RAYS 6, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Yandy Diaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and Tampa Bay used a balanced offense to beat Oakland.

Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday. Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies (1-4), and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.

Manuel Margot added an RBI double in the fifth among his three hits as the Rays tagged Jefferies for career highs of 11 hits and six runs. Rasmussen (2-1) allowed one run and one hit, struck out three and walked one in five solid innings.

The A’s lost their season-high fourth straight after a weekend sweep by Cleveland at home, and have lost seven of nine after winning eight of 12.

