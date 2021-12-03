Cavs extend winning streak to 4 with 116-101 rout of Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP)Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 19-0 run spanning part of each half in a 116-101 rout of the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game, and this streak has been pretty emphatic. The Cavaliers beat Orlando by 13, Dallas by 18 and Miami by 26. The Dallas, Miami and Washington wins were on the road.

”These weren’t easy teams. These weren’t necessarily teams that are not making the playoffs,” Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen said. ”Every one of these teams are fighting for something, and we came in here, and it was really all blowouts.”

On Friday, Cleveland scored the final nine points of the second quarter and the first 10 of the third, pushing a 10-point advantage to 29. After Bradley Beal’s layup snapped a drought of about 7 1/2 minutes for Washington, Isaac Okoro and Garland made 3-pointers for Cleveland that made it 81-48.

”We’re not satisfied,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ”We know that we have a long way to go. The NBA season is a long season, and you can find pockets of success, you can find pockets of failure, but it’s how consistent you are over the 82.”

The Cavaliers led by as many as 36 points in the third. It was 99-72 after three before Washington cut into the margin in the fourth.

”I think a lot our wins earlier in the year were kind of, we know we can’t win like that against good teams,” Beal said. ”We have these crappy teams who, granted they have good size and they play to their advantage, we can’t just flip on that light switch. I think that was another situation like that tonight.”

Allen had 28 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double.

Deni Avdija led Washington with 16 points.

”We’ve been down this road before. How many times do we have to have this same conversation about our approach, our energy, our composure?” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. ”We always bounce back, which is terrific, but how do we sustain that?”

FRUSTRATION

Washington’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was called for a technical foul after the end of the second quarter. The free throw for Cleveland came at the start of the third.

Near the end of the third, Aaron Holiday, Montrezl Harrell and Davis Bertans all received technicals from official CJ Washington, giving Garland three quick free throws. Washington also gave Cleveland’s Lamar Stevens a technical moments later.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland’s last 13 opponents have shot under 40% from 3-point range, the longest active streak in the NBA. Washington went 10 of 31 (32%). … The Cavaliers were without F Dean Wade (right calf strain) and F Cedi Osman (low back soreness), and G Collin Sexton is out because of a left knee meniscal tear.

Wizards: Unseld said before the game the team was still evaluating whether F Rui Hachimura should travel on the upcoming trip. Washington plays three games in four nights, so practice time is limited. Hachimura was excused from the start of training camp for personal reasons and hasn’t played yet. He is now in the process of reconditioning for a return.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Wizards: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

