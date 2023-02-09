CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Haley Cavinder made eight straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with a career-high 33 points to help Miami beat No. 19 Florida State 86-82 on Thursday night.

Miami used a five-point possession to tie it at 72-all with 4:25 left. Cavinder started it with two free throws following a technical foul on Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff, and then Jasmyne Roberts sank a 3-pointer from the corner.

The Hurricanes took a 75-73 lead – their first since they had an 18-15 advantage – on Cavinder’s 3-pointer off the glass with 2:10 remaining. Florida State forward Makayla Timpson made layups with 25.2 seconds left and at 18.5, but Cavinder made free throws after each make to seal it.

Cavinder went 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 at the stripe. Roberts added three 3-pointers and 19 points for Miami (16-8, 9-4 ACC). Ja’Leah Williams had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Destiny Harden, averaging a team-high 12.3 points, scored 10 on 3-of-14 shooting. The Hurricanes out-rebounded Florida State 47-28.

Timpson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (20-6, 9-4). Sara Bejedi scored 13 points and Ta’Niya Latson and Jazmine Massengill each had 12.

The Seminoles led 44-33 at halftime after shooting 52% from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Latson, who averages a team-high 22.5, was held to three points in the first half and played just 10 minutes due to two fouls.

Miami, which beat a ranked team for the third time this season, plays its second straight ranked opponent on Sunday at No. 9 Duke. Florida State continues its road trip to face No. 11 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

