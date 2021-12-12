Castaneda scores 17 to lift Akron past Florida A&M 73-66

National Sports
AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xavier Castaneda posted 17 points as Akron topped Florida A&M 73-66 on Sunday.

Ali Ali had 14 points for Akron (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 13 points. Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds.

MJ Randolph had 21 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers (2-6). Kamron Reaves added 19 points.

