ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)John Carter Jr. posted 19 points as Navy narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 52-50 on Wednesday night.

Richard Njoku had seven rebounds for Navy (19-9, 12-5 Patriot League).

Kenneth Jones scored a career-high 20 points for the Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9). Cam Spencer added six rebounds.

Jaylin Andrews, the Greyhounds’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 3 points (1 of 10).

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 56-55 on Feb. 5.

