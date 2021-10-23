Carter completes 21 straight sending Norfolk St. past Howard

WASHINGTON (AP)Juwan Carter went 26-of-29 passing for 332 yards and Norfolk State led the entire way in a 45-31 win over Howard on Saturday.

Carter set a school record with 21-straight completions. The Spartans (5-2, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) now have won five straight; their longest streak since 2011.

Carter’s 89.7% completion rate is the second-best in school history, trailing only Chris Walley’s 90.9% (20-of-22) set against Morgan State in 2010.

Cameryn Brent ran for a pair of touchdowns, carrying 10 times for 99 yards. Justin Smith caught seven passes for 147 yards and was among 10 Spartans to catch a pass.

Trailing 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, Howard’s Quinton Williams scored on a 1-year sneak, and later, Ian Wheeler scored on a 96-yard kickoff return for the Bison following a Norfolk State field goal.

Williams threw for 180 yards, a score and was intercepted twice. Howard (2-5, 1-1) had its two-game win streak come to an end.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25