KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry had 18 points and Kent State beat Ball State 86-65 on Friday night.

Carry was 6 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton added 16 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jalen Sullinger shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals (13-6, 4-2) were led by Basheer Jihad, who recorded 11 points. Jaylin Sellers added 11 points for Ball State. In addition, Demarius Jacobs finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

