Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

When Nick Rolovich left the University of Hawaii to become Washington State's next football coach on Jan. 12, 2020, UH athletics director David Matlin met with the team shortly after and wanted the team's input in selecting the program's next leader.

As former defensive lineman Derek Thomas recalled during a state senate hearing last Friday, there "were a few requests, but the two main ones were we would like to have someone with ties to Hawaii, and we would like a coach who’s a personable person, someone you can talk to and get along with. David Matlin went and hired the complete opposite of what we asked him.”