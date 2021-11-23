Carry lifts Kent State over George Washington 77-69

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State topped George Washington 77-69 on Tuesday.

Carry made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Giovanni Santiago had 12 points for Kent State (3-1). Malique Jacobs also scored 12 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tervell Beck had 10 points.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (2-5). Joe Bamisile added 15 points and Brayon Freeman had 11 points.

