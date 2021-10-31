Carolina keeps up winning streak, gives Coyotes another loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation Sunday to keep the Carolina Hurricanes perfect this season with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.

The Hurricanes are 8-0-0, extending their best start to a season in franchise history.

Martin Necas scored the other goal and set up Pesce’s goal. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh win.

Rookie Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes, and Christian Fischer had their only goal.

Pesce’s first goal of the season allowed him to become the 14th different Carolina player with at least one goal.

It was the first game in NHL history between an undefeated team having played seven or more games against a winless team with at least seven games, according to NHL Stats.

BLUE JACKETS 4, DEVILS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus in its win over New Jersey.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. It was the team’s first road victory of the season.

Andreas Johnsson, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.

The Devils got out to a fast start, scoring 1:07 into the game, but Columbus tied it about 10 minutes later.

RANGERS 3, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots in New York’s win over Seattle.

After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s the most road wins New York has had in the first nine games of a season.

Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers. Kreider grabbed a piece of Rangers history with his goal at 3:38 in the first-period, tying Phil Esposito for 15th-most goals in franchise history with his 184.

Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 14 saves.

KINGS 3, SABRES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) -Alex Iafallo scored with 6:19 to play as Los Angeles rallied to beat Buffalo.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom scored and the Kings won consecutive games for the first time this season. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves.

Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson each scored for the Sabres, which lost to a Western Conference team for the first time in four games. Dustin Tokarski stopped 31 shots.

Iafallo buried Tobias Bjornfot’s clever pass to the edge of the crease to give the Kings the lead at 13:41, extending his point streak to three games (three goals, two assists).

Kopitar scored six seconds into a power play to tie it at 2 at 4:50 of the third period. It was his 100th career power-play goal.

DUCKS 4, CANADIENS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim’s career points record, assisting on Troy Terry’s third-period goal in a victory over Montreal.

Getzlaf set up Terry’s power-play goal midway through the third with a tip pass near center ice to help the Ducks end a six-game winless streak.

The 36-year-old Getzlaf has 989 points in 1,111 games, all with the Ducks, on 279 goals and 710 assists. Selanne had 457 goals and 531 assists in 966 games with Anaheim.

Adam Henrique, Vinni Lettieri and Sam Carrick also had power-play goals for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 16 saves. The Ducks won for the first time since Oct. 18 at Calgary and for the first time at home since topping Winnipeg on opening night.

Mike Hoffman and Jake Evans scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 22 saves. Montreal lost for the second time in two nights in Southern California after falling 5-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.