SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Utah (9-2). Anthony also had four assists. Gabe Madsen also had 16 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 10 for the Utes, who shot 52% (36 of 69) overall.

Utah held UTSA (5-5) to 38% shooting from the floor and has kept opponents under 40% in 9 of 10 games this season.

Japhet Medor scored 23 points to lead the Roadrunners.

The game was tied at 29, but Utah’s 10-5 surge to close the first half gave it a 39-34 halftime lead. The Utes opened the second with Carlson’s dunk that sparked a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 59-39 with 14:19 remaining. Carlson had eight points and Anthony added six during the span.

Utah faces rival BYU in Provo on Saturday. UTSA hosts Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

