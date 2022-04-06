WASHINGTON (AP)John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two.

Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first intermission Feb. 28 against Toronto.

Nikita Kucherov, Nicholas Paul and Ross Colton had goals for Tampa Bay.

RED WINGS 3, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Sam Gagner scored twice to top 500 career points, and Detroit beat Winnipeg.

Michael Rasmussen had the tiebreaking goal at 9:11 of the third period for Detroit, Dylan Larkin had two assists and Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill got his 200th victory.

Detroit won for the second straight night after beating Boston 5-3 on Tuesday.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Winnipeg, which has lost three straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

BLUES 4, KRAKEN 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ville Husso made 27 saves, and Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly each scored to help St. Louis top Seattle.

The Blues have won three in a row and recorded a point in each of their last six games. They also have a point in 11 of their last 14 contests and improved to 15-3-3 against the Pacific Division.

Husso, who has supplanted Jordan Binnington as the Blues’ top netminder, stopped the first 17 shots to record his third win over the Kraken this season. Husso is 13-2-1 at home this season.

Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, which has lost three of four and coming off a win Sunday against Dallas. Chris Driedger made 32 saves.

