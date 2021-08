Capps, Pruett give Schumacher nitro sweep at Winternationals

POMONA, Calif. (AP)Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep Sunday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.

Capps raced to his 67th overall victory to take the season points lead, beating J.R. Todd in the final with a 4.151-second run at 297.75 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

”I was hoping a win was coming,” Capps said. ”This team, time and time again, they’ve given me one of the coolest cars to drive and this (weekend) was one of the most extreme conditions we’ve ever had. To do it at Pomona in the summer, with all my friends and family here, I can’t even tell you how amazing it is.”

Pruett won for the ninth time in her career, and second at her home track. She ran unopposed in the final after Justin Ashley was unable to race because of heat-related health concerns.

”I first want to say that I hope Justin is doing well because we know how big of a competitor that he is and for anybody to get out of the car at a final round at an event like this shows that he was being smart for what is best for him,” Pruett said. ”And I think it also shows how much to a degree of athletes that we are and how important it is to take care of our bodies and our mind and everything of that sort.”

Ashley was at the starting line when experienced dizziness.

”These race cars are too powerful to drive if you aren’t 100%,” Ashley said. ”I was drinking water throughout the day, but before the final round I just didn’t feel right. I talked with my crew chief Mike Green and my father (Mike Ashley) and they encouraged me to do what was in my personal best interest. There will be more races and I take this as a learning experience. I congratulate Leah and look forward to racing her in a final very soon.”

Aaron Stanfield won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Stanfield raced to his second straight victory and third in four races, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.652 at 207.69 in a Chevrolet Camaro in the final round.

Points leader Smith won for the fourth time this year and 30th overall. He beat Angelle Sampey in the final with a 6.828 at 199.52 on an EBR.