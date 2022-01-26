Canucks hire Swedish-born Patrik Allvin as general manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Jim Rutherford says there are some big decisions looming for the Vancouver Canucks, but the team’s president of hockey operations has crossed one large task off his to-do list – he hired Patrick Allvin as general manager.

Allvin became the 12th GM in franchise history on Wednesday. He had served as assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins since November 2020.

”Obviously, it’s a big honor for me taking on this opportunity,” Allvin said on a video call. ”I’m extremely excited and honored and proud to be part of the Vancouver Canucks going forward.”

Allvin, 47, had been with the Penguins for the past 16 seasons and was director of amateur scouting before he was promoted. He’s the first Swede to become a general manager in the NHL.

The move to Vancouver reunites Allvin with Rutherford, who served as Pittsburgh GM from 2014-21 and helped lead the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17. Allvin briefly served as interim general manager last season after Rutherford resigned.

”I’ve known Patrik for a long time and how he works and that he was a legitimate candidate,” said Rutherford, who was named the Canucks’ president in early December after the club fired coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staffers following a dismal start to the season.

Allvin spent nine years playing professionally in North America and Europe before breaking into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens in 2002. He said his scouting experience taught him to be open-minded because players and the game are constantly changing.

”I think in order to be successful you’ve got to be able to find players outside of the first round in the NHL entry draft,” he said. ”You need to complement the organization with college and European free agents and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

The Canucks also need to work on developing players, Allvin said.

”I think that’s the key in today’s game. I think that’s something we want to emphasize here going forward to be successful,” he said.

Rutherford also hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay on Monday. She is the franchise’s first female assistant general manager.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports