Canadiens’ Suzuki gets 8-year, $63 million deal

MONTREAL (AP)The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million.

Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

Suzuki had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games.

Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games.

Montreal acquired Suzuki, Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second round pick from Vegas for Max Pacioretty on Sept. 10, 2018.

He was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2017 draft.

”We are very happy to secure Nick’s services for the next eight seasons,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports