Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

MONTREAL (AP)Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.

