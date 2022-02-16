Canada wins Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey, beats United States 3-2

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The City and County of Honolulu added two free COVID testing sites for Oahu residents and returned the testing site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) back to its regular hours of operation.

On Jan. 19, the city expanded testing hours at HNL during the omicron surge. However, due to the drop in cases, HNL's testing site will return to its normal hours on Monday, Feb. 21, of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day -- including holidays.