Lucas Cavallini scored in the 81st minute, giving Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup.

Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla with a high shot after a long ball from Montreal teammate Kamal Miller deep in Canada’s end.

Mahdi Haumaidan tied the score from inside the penalty area in the 14th after Abdulla Yusuf beat Joel Waterman, who made his international debut, and passed. Haumaidan’s shot went in off the right hand of goalkeeper Dwayne St. Clair.

Yusuk’s penalty kick put Bahrain ahead 2-1 in the 65th. Cavallini scored his 18th international goal when Zachary Brault-Guillard’s low cross bounced off Cavallini’s leg and a defender.

Canada, back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, opens Group F against Belgium on Nov. 23, before facing Croatia four days later and Morocco on Dec. 1.

The exhibition was played in 84-degree heat (29 Celsius).

Canada coach John Herdman plans to announce his 26-man roster on Sunday, and Europe-based players will report before an exhibition Thursday against Japan at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Defender Doneil Henry was scratched because of an injury in warmups.

Defender Alistair Johnston played his 27th consecutive international match, tying the Canadian record set by Bruce Wilson. Ayo Akinola made his first appearance since injuring a knee against the U.S. during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

