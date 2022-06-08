RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Toronto.

Course: St. George’s Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,014. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.566 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Billy Horschel won the Memorial.

Notes: The fourth-oldest national open in the world resumes after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rory McIlroy defends the title he won in 2019. … Title sponsor RBC ended its endorsement deals with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell after both signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational outside London this week. … This is the sixth time St. George’s has hosted the Canadian Open and the first since Carl Pettersen won in 2010. … The field includes Justin Thomas, who wants to play a week before the majors this year. It worked the first time. He won the PGA Championship a week after the AT&T Byron Nelson. … Former Masters champion Mike Weir is among the Canadians playing in his national open. … Masters champion Scottie Scheffler leads a field that features four of the top 10 in the world. … Lee Trevino (1971) and Tiger Woods (2000) are the only players to have won the U.S. Open, Canadian Open and British Open in the same year.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/