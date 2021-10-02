Campbell controls 2nd half, beats North Alabama 48-31

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Wiley Hartley threw three touchdown passes to lead Campbell to a 48-31 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Hartley was 18-of-31 passing for 302 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Snead, who had eight receptions for 162 yards. RJ Jackson and Jalen Kelsey also made touchdown catches for Campbell (2-2, 1-0).

Bryant Barr drove into the end zone from the 1 to pull the Camels to 24-14 at halftime. Hartley threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Snead early in the third quarter, and the duo connected on a 13-yard score early in the fourth that stretched the Camels’ lead to 41-24.

Rett Files was 30-of-45 passing for 367 yards and threw three touchdown passes for North Alabama (0-5, 0-1). Dexter Boykin made a pair of touchdown catches and finished with seven receptions for 112 yards.

The Lions led 24-7 with about six minutes to play before halftime.

