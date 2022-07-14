MADRID (AP)The stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among venues seeking to host matches if the 2030 World Cup takes place in Spain and Portugal, the Spanish soccer federation said on Thursday.

A total of 15 stadiums have offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host games if the Iberian bid is successful. Portugal would host matches in three venues.

Barcelona’s Camp Nou, Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano and Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu highlight the initial list, which also includes the venues of Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad. Both the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu are expected to be fully renovated by the 2030 World Cup.

”This is the most important project that Spain will undertake in the next few years,” Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales said after a meeting to present the venues list and discuss the nations’ bid.

The evaluation of the Spanish host cities will take place through November, with no set date for an announcement of the 11 venues that will be picked for the final bid presentation.

FIFA has yet to officially to release the official bid requirements for the 2030 World Cup, but Spain and Portugal are planning for a tournament with 48 nations, similar to the one in 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA is expected to select the 2030 World Cup host nations in 2024.

—

Stadiums List for Spain:

Balaidos – Vigo

Riazor – A Coruna

El Molinon – Gijon

San Mames – Bilbao

Anoeta – San Sebastian

La Romareda – Zaragoza

Camp Nou – Barcelona

RCDE Stadium – Cornella-El Prat (Barcelona)

Santiago Bernabeu – Madrid

Metropolitano – Madrid

Nuevo Mestalla – Valencia

Nueva Condomina – Murcia

La Cartuja – Sevilla

La Rosaleda – Malaga

Gran Canaria – Las Palmas (Canary Islands)

—

