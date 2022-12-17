BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Tobias Cameron had 17 points in Abilene Christian’s 65-59 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Cameron was 6-of-7 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Wildcats (7-5). Joe Pleasant added 12 points, while Immanuel Allen scored 11.

The Roadrunners (4-6) were led by Travis Henson with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kaleb Higgins added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Antavion Collum had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.