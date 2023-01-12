BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Nate Calmese scored 20 points and made a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give Lamar a 69-66 victory over Nicholls State on Thursday night.

Calmese was 4-of-13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Cardinals (5-12, 1-4 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley added nine points and Jason Thirdkill Jr. had eight. The victory broke a seven-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

The Colonels (7-9, 2-2) were led by Latrell Jones, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Micah Thomas added 11 points for Nicholls State. Tyrease Terrell also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.