ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Taran Armstrong and Ty Rowell each scored 18 points as California Baptist defeated Dixie State 71-61 on Thursday night.

California Baptist (15-13, 5-10 Western Athletic Conference) broke its four-game road losing streak. Daniel Akin added eight rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Trailblazers (13-15, 6-9). Dancell Leter added 11 points.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Trailblazers. Dixie State defeated California Baptist 79-76 on Jan. 12.

