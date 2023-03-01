RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Taran Armstrong had 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-70 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Armstrong added five rebounds and seven assists for the Lancers (16-14, 8-9 Western Athletic Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 19 points and added five assists. Reed Nottage had 17 points.

Ahren Freeman finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (15-16, 6-12). UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points from Adante’ Holiman and 12 points from Justin Johnson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.