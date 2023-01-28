Moises Caicedo looks set to dominate the final days of the English transfer window amid links with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Brighton is determined to keep hold of the Ecuador international, but on Saturday reportedly gave him time off after he publicly declared his desire to leave.

”I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton, which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful,” Caicedo wrote on social media. ”The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

While Caicedo did not name the club he wanted to join, Arsenal was said to be ready to pay around $74 million for him as the Premier League leader looks to boost its title bid.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to answer questions about Caicedo on Friday, but made it clear he was prepared to strengthen his squad before the midseason window closes on Tuesday.

”We have been pretty active in the market. We have some necessities,” he said. ”If something else is available, the club is willing to try to do it when it is reasonable, and hopefully he’s a player that can improve our squad.”

On Friday, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi outlined his intention to keep Caicedo until at least the summer after already selling forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for around $26 million this month.

”I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because in my opinion, it’s the best solution for him, for us,” De Zerbi said. ”I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach. Because I understand when one player has the possibility to change team and go to a very big team. I understand.”

Chelsea has also been linked with a move for Caicedo, with reports the London club could rival Arsenal for his signature.

Brighton plays Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

