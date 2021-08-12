Cabrera out of starting lineup in about-face from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP)Miguel Cabrera is out of the starting lineup for Detroit’s game at Baltimore on Thursday, setting up the possibility that he’ll hit his 500th home run at home.

The 38-year-old slugger hit No. 499 on Wednesday night, and after that game, manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera absolutely would play the following day in the final game of Detroit’s road trip. But on Thursday, he said he had second thoughts. The first two games of this series turned into long nights because of rain.

”Two rain-delay games in the excessive heat,” Hinch said. ”Obviously there’s a component of hitting 500. I have no idea if it could happen today, but our fans – everybody back in Detroit, I want them to be a part of it. I can get caught up in wanting it to happen as soon as possible. I have no idea if it can happen over the homestand.”

Detroit begins a three-game series against Cleveland on Friday night, then hosts the Angels for three games next week.

Cabrera had missed 26 games this season prior to Thursday. He’s hitting .255 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs on the year.

