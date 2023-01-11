DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Tyler Burton’s 17 points and 12 rebounds helped Richmond defeat Davidson 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Burton added five steals for the Spiders (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jason Nelson scored 16 points while making four 3-pointers.

Desmond Watson led the way for the Wildcats (9-8, 2-3) with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Sam Mennenga added 11 points and 16 rebounds for Davidson. Grant Huffman added 11 points.

Richmond turned a three-point halftime lead into a 15-point advantage with a 14-2 run to make it a 52-37 lead with 9:21 left in the game.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Richmond visits Saint Bonaventure and Davidson travels to play George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.