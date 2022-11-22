PITTSBURGH (AP)Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.

Pitt outscored the Knights 10-6 in the final 7:21 of the first half and led 35-28 at intermission before taking control in the second half. Burton’s jump shot with 17:02 left gave Pitt its first double-digit lead of the game.

The Panthers made 31 of 58 (53.4%) shots.

Grant Singleton scored 11 points and Ansley Almonor and Heru Bligen each scored 10 for the Knights (3-4).

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25