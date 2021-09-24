Burnley-Leicester City Preview

Brendan Rodgers has been satisfied with Leicester City’s performances despite their fairly poor start as they prepare to host Burnley on Saturday.

The 12th-placed Foxes are well away from the heights they achieved last season, losing three of their opening five games this term.

Leicester have also lost three of their last four home games, though they are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with Burnley since a 1-0 Championship loss in 2007.

And Rodgers is not bothered with his side’s mixed results as he focuses on improving Leicester and returning to the form they had at the start of the last term.

“We clearly deserved something at Brighton (and Hove Albion),” Rodgers said on Friday. “I’ve always got perspective on it. We had an excellent win against Wolves, a difficult evening for us against West Ham, it was close against Man City.

“We’re very focused on improving. I never get too high when we win and not too disappointed when we lose. I’ve got a group of players who are analysing where we can be better.”

The Clarets boast just one point from their first five to find themselves 19th and have managed just one point from a possible 24 home and away Premier League fixtures.

Indeed, Burnley have been defeated in their last three top-flight away games but Sean Dyche remains confident after being impressed by Jay Rodriguez’s midweek performance against Rochdale.

“Absolutely, it has given me something to think about. It is good to have people try and grab the shirt,” said Dyche. “It is a nice problem to have because for many seasons I have been mentioning adding to the quality and layering up the squad.

“(Ashley) Barnes and (Chris Wood) historically have been an effective partnership. There are always decisions to be made, it’s not just about scoring a few goals. Everything is considered.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games for Leicester (5 goals, 1 assist), with these involvements accounting for 86% of Leicester’s total goals in that run (6/7).

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood has scored four Premier League goals against former side Leicester, only netting more against West Ham (7) and Wolves (5) in the competition. The New Zealand striker has scored in his last two league visits to the King Power Stadium.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Burnley have already dropped a league high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only the top two sides Chelsea (5) and Liverpool (4) have opened the scoring in more of their games than the Clarets in the division this season (3).

– Burnley have used fewer players than any other side in the Premier League this season (17), with the Clarets also having the division’s oldest average starting XI age so far this term (29y 135d).

– Burnley have made more open play crosses than any other Premier League side this season (105), with two of their three league goals this term being assisted by a cross. Among players, Dwight McNeil has made more open play crosses than any other player in the division (36), finding a teammate 25% of the time but yet to register an assist.

– Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all five of his home games against Burnley in all competitions – in his managerial career, he’s only got a better 100% home win ratio against Motherwell (6/6).

– Burnley have won just three of their 12 Premier League meetings with Leicester (D3 L6), with all three such victories coming at Turf Moor.