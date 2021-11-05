Burnley-Chelsea Preview

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel explained his frustrations with scheduling as he provided an update on his striking pair before the visit of Burnley.

The Blues have ran rampant in recent weeks, crushing Norwich City 7-0 before cruising past Newcastle United 3-0 on the road.

The hosts currently sit top of the Premier League – three points clear of Liverpool – and are on a seven-game winning run across all competitions but Tuchel will be without some key players.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner remain out injured and Tuchel commented on the situation: “We have the international break now and then we will be more clear. We will see what is going on during the second week of the international break.

“There are too many international windows, too many competitions, too many games for the top players. That increases quantity and not quality. It’s too much, simple as that.”

Burnley were winless in their opening nine top-flight games but finally registered their first win against Brentford after a dominant first-half performance to win 3-1.

The Clarets do still sit in 18th and have lost three of their last four meetings in the league with Saturday’s opponents but manager Sean Dyche is hoping his side can replicate the performance that saw them defeat the Blues in 2017.

“It was a very good result, you have to perform well and sometimes you need things to go for you and that day a couple of big decisions went our way, they were correct decisions,” Dyche said.

“It did give us a platform to keep building but I think this season the platform is already there, it is adding to the detail that we have been talking about, we did that very well against Brentford.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Reece James

In just five Premier League starts this season, Reece James has been directly involved in six goals for Chelsea (four goals, two assists), the joint-most of any Blues player alongside Mateo Kovacic. The 21-year-old has scored in every game so far this campaign in which he’s played more than 45 minutes.

Burnley – Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet has scored four goals in his first five Premier League appearances, netting their third goal in a 3-1 win over Brentford in their last game. It is the joint-most goals scored in a player’s first five Premier League appearances when each appearance has come for a side starting the day in the relegation zone, equaling Demba Ba’s four in five for West Ham in February and March 2011.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·This will be Chelsea’s second consecutive Saturday 3 p.m. kick-off in the Premier League, having faced Newcastle last week. The last time they played on consecutive Saturdays with a 3 p.m. kick-off in the league was in August 2016, with the second game in that run a 3-0 home win over Burnley.

·Burnley picked up their first Premier League victory of the season last time out against Brentford – the Clarets are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since January, when they beat Liverpool and Aston Villa.

·This will be Thomas Tuchel’s 30th Premier League game in charge of Chelsea – the Blues have kept 18 clean sheets since his first game in charge in January, four more than any other side, while only José Mourinho ever kept more than 18 in his first 30 games in charge in the competition (22).

·After winning just three of their first 30 Premier League games in London (D4 L23), Burnley have won five of their last eight top-flight games in the capital (L3).

·None of the 14 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Burnley have ended nil-nil – indeed, all 14 matches have seen at least one goal scored in the first half, the most meetings between two teams in Premier League history to have seen at least one goal scored in the first 45 minutes in every match.