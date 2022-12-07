BALTIMORE (AP)Isaiah Burke scored 23 points, Malik Miller had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Morgan State beat Penn State-Wilkes Barre 95-48 on Wednesday night.

Burke was 9 of 19 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Bears (4-6). Khalil Turner shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding five steals.

Teequan Holley led the way for the Nittany Lions with 10 points. Jalen Willis added eight points for Penn State-Wilkes Barre. Rashod Ballord also had seven points.

