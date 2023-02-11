KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Jacksonville State 74-71 on Saturday night for the Owls’ first 20-win season in Division I play.

Burden added six assists and three steals for the Owls (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Spencer Rodgers recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).

Demaree King led the Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Skyelar Potter added 16 points for Jacksonville State. Juwan Perdue also had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.