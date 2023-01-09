NEW YORK (AP)Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Jalen Brunson had a career-high 44 points and seven assists for the Knicks, who had their four-game win streak halted. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

CELTICS 107, BULLS 99

BOSTON (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as Boston beat Chicago and reached the midway point of its season with the NBA’s best record.

Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, which played without injured point guard Marcus Smart.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points, scoring 15 in the fourth quarter while leading the Bulls’ furious comeback bid. Chicago, which had won three straight, lost DeMar DeRozan in the third quarter with a strained right quadriceps. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago. DeRozan finished with 13 points in 23 minutes.

NUGGETS 122, LAKERS 109

DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and Denver beat Los Angeles in a game in which LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle.

Jokic finished with 14 points – on 5 of 5 shooting – grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook finished with 25 and Thomas Bryant added 17 along with 10 boards for the Lakers, who saw their five-game winning streak halted.

James was ruled out hours before tipoff, joining injured forward Anthony Davis ( (right foot) on the bench. Patrick Beverley didn’t play after halftime due to a hip injury.

GRIZZLIES 121, SPURS 113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and Memphis withstood a second-half comeback attempt by San Antonio.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which played its second consecutive game without Morant, its leading scorer, who is nursing soreness in his right thigh.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 18 points, while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Romeo Langford and Jakob Poeltl finished with 13 points each as the Spurs lost their second straight and fifth in the last six.

KINGS 136, MAGIC 111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and Sacramento hit a franchise-record 23 3-pointers in a win over Orlando.

Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30. Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five of their last seven games. Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds.

PELICANS 132, WIZARDS 112

WASHINGTON (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans beat Washington.

New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play.

Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

