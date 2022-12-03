NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Xander Rice’s 14 points helped Bucknell defeat NJIT 79-63 on Saturday.

Rice also contributed five assists for the Bison (6-3). Elvin Edmonds IV scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance). Andre Screen recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

The Highlanders (1-7) were led in scoring by Kjell de Graaf, who finished with 11 points and two steals. NJIT also got nine points and eight rebounds from Miles Coleman. Mekhi Gray also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.