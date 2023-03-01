TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Keyshawn Bryant’s 30 points led South Florida over Tulsa 72-56 on Wednesday night.

Bryant added six rebounds for the Bulls (14-16, 7-10 American Athletic Conference). Selton Miguel scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Sam Hines Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Tim Dalger led the way for the Golden Hurricane (5-24, 1-17) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Betson added 13 points and five assists for Tulsa. In addition, Sterling Gaston-Chapman finished with 11 points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s 11th straight.

South Florida took the lead with 13:28 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-20 at halftime, with Bryant racking up 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.