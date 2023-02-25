ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. had 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-76 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Bryant had four steals for the Spartans (20-8, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daryl Anderson scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds. Caheim Brown recorded 13 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line.

Cam Jones led the way for the Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10) with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and six rebounds for South Carolina State. Rakeim Gary also had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.