Bruns carries North Dakota over St. Thomas (MN) 78-70

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Paul Bruns had 22 points and 14 rebounds as North Dakota snapped its 12-game road losing streak, defeating St. Thomas (MN) 78-70 on Thursday night.

Bruns made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Matt Norman had 12 points and six assists for North Dakota (6-20, 2-11 Summit League).

Riley Miller had 13 points for the Tommies (8-16, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Anders Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

