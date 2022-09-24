LOGAN, Utah (AP)Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night.

The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four times among five turnovers.

After falling behind 7-0, Brumfield capped an 89-yard drive with a 4-yard run and a five-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. The second TD was set up when the punter had his knee on the ground as he fielded a low snap.

Brumfield had a six-yard TD connection with Kyle Williams in the second quarter and Daniel Gutierrez kicked a pair of field goals goals as the Rebels (3-1) took a 27-16 lead at the half.

Brumfield finished 21 of 31 for 217 yards passing and Aidan Robbins ran for 81 yards and a second-half touchdown.

UNLV won at Utah State for the first time since 2007 and is 3-1 for the first time since 2008.

Bonner was 20 of 31 for 236 yards passing and three touchdowns. Terrell Vaughn had two touchdown catches for the Aggies and Justin McGriff had a one plus 103 yards.

